KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Buys Shares of 3,800 Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Freedom by 1.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freedom by 1,263.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Freedom by 19.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after buying an additional 7,207 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Freedom by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in Freedom by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. 1.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Freedom Price Performance

FRHC opened at $127.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 1.10. Freedom Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $64.00 and a 52-week high of $164.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freedom

Freedom ( NASDAQ:FRHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter. Freedom had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 14.99%.

In other Freedom news, insider Sergey Lukyanov sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.53, for a total transaction of $314,317.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 122,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,719,826.26. The trade was a 1.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Wotczak sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.88, for a total value of $1,725,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,255,920. The trade was a 15.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,973 shares of company stock valued at $4,883,489. Insiders own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Freedom Company Profile

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides securities brokerage, securities dealing, market making, investment research, investment counseling, and investment banking services. It offers retail brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; securities trading; underwriting services; margin lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer’s account; various investment education and training courses; investment research services; and commercial banking services, including payment cards, digital mortgages, and digital business and digital auto loans, as well as Freedom Box, a package of payment acquiring services.

