KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Buys Shares of 5,500 PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PriceSmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in PriceSmart by 3,905.9% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PriceSmart by 393.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in PriceSmart by 17,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart Price Performance

PriceSmart stock opened at $86.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 0.84. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.51 and a 12-month high of $99.23.

PriceSmart Dividend Announcement

PriceSmart ( NASDAQ:PSMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. PriceSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised PriceSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th.

Insider Activity at PriceSmart

In other PriceSmart news, Director Gordon H. Hanson sold 1,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total transaction of $96,552.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,503.64. This trade represents a 13.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Fisher sold 1,700 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $161,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,606,545. This trade represents a 9.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,162 shares of company stock worth $1,930,402. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PriceSmart Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

