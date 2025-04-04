KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Buys Shares of 7,100 Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Minerals Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 149,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,408,000 after buying an additional 19,952 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 861,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,630,000 after buying an additional 204,371 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 47,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after buying an additional 14,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Minerals Technologies from $103.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th.

NYSE MTX opened at $58.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.25. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.54 and a 12 month high of $90.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.76 and a 200-day moving average of $74.82.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.11. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.49%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 8.49%.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various mineral, mineral-based, and related systems and services. The company operates through two segments, Consumer & Specialties, and Engineered Solutions segments. The Consumer & Specialties segment offers household and personal care products, such as pet litter, personal care, fabric care, edible oil and other fluid purification, animal health, and agricultural products; and specialty additives products, including precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate products that are used in the paper, paperboard, and fiber based packaging industries, as well as automotive, construction, and table and food applications.

