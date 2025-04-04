KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Invests $467,000 in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,023 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Banc of California during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Banc of California in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Banc of California by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Banc of California by 205.8% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Banc of California by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California Stock Performance

Shares of BANC stock opened at $12.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 1.18. Banc of California, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.88 and a 1-year high of $18.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.40.

Banc of California Dividend Announcement

Banc of California ( NYSE:BANC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Banc of California had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 7.06%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Banc of California’s payout ratio is 71.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BANC has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Banc of California from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on Banc of California from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Banc of California from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on Banc of California from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.18.

About Banc of California

(Free Report)

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

