KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Invests $473,000 in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in InvenTrust Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 123.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in InvenTrust Properties in the third quarter valued at about $104,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in InvenTrust Properties by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in InvenTrust Properties by 207.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares in the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get InvenTrust Properties alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IVT. Wolfe Research began coverage on InvenTrust Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of InvenTrust Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of InvenTrust Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, InvenTrust Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

InvenTrust Properties Trading Down 5.6 %

NYSE:IVT opened at $28.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 155.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 52 week low of $23.53 and a 52 week high of $31.65.

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.39. InvenTrust Properties had a return on equity of 0.83% and a net margin of 4.99%. On average, analysts predict that InvenTrust Properties Corp. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

InvenTrust Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.2376 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. InvenTrust Properties’s payout ratio is 527.78%.

About InvenTrust Properties

(Free Report)

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the “Company,” “IVT,” or “InvenTrust”) is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for InvenTrust Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvenTrust Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.