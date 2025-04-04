KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Invests $478,000 in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 34,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS owned 0.08% of Genco Shipping & Trading as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the fourth quarter valued at about $162,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,361,597 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,981,000 after acquiring an additional 111,564 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,692,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 21,514 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 11,166 shares during the period. 58.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

Insider Transactions at Genco Shipping & Trading

In other news, CAO Joseph Adamo sold 6,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total transaction of $86,914.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,532.84. The trade was a 18.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jesper Christensen sold 13,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total transaction of $189,883.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,215.12. The trade was a 19.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,812 shares of company stock valued at $402,216 over the last ninety days. 2.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GNK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genco Shipping & Trading has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Trading Down 6.2 %

NYSE:GNK opened at $12.70 on Friday. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 12 month low of $12.62 and a 12 month high of $23.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $542.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.42.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The shipping company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.27). Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $67.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.36 million. Analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genco Shipping & Trading Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.45%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is 68.57%.

Genco Shipping & Trading Profile

(Free Report)

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, and other drybulk cargoes. The company was founded on September 27, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.