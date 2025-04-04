KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Invests $487,000 in Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 24,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Concentra Group Holdings Parent during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Motco bought a new position in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Concentra Group Holdings Parent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Stock Down 2.1 %

CON stock opened at $22.07 on Friday. Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.89 and a fifty-two week high of $24.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.45.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Dividend Announcement

Concentra Group Holdings Parent ( NYSE:CON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $465.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. Concentra Group Holdings Parent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CON. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

About Concentra Group Holdings Parent

Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc provides occupational health services in the United States. The company offers occupational and consumer health services, including workers’ compensation injury care, urgent care, clinical testing, preventative care, and employer services, as well as wellness programs through occupational health centers and onsite clinics.

