KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Invests $491,000 in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Hayward by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Hayward by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Hayward by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hayward by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 29,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hayward by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter.

Get Hayward alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HAYW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Hayward from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Hayward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Hayward from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Hayward in a report on Monday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.13.

Hayward Stock Down 11.6 %

Shares of NYSE:HAYW opened at $12.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.96 and a 1 year high of $16.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.16.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Hayward had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $327.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.76 million. Analysts predict that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 50,000 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $726,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,591,041.48. The trade was a 8.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Hayward Profile

(Free Report)

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hayward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hayward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.