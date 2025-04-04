KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Invests $533,000 in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 9,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ziff Davis during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Ziff Davis in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in Ziff Davis by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Ziff Davis by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 3,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.67.

Insider Activity

In other Ziff Davis news, Director W Brian Kretzmer purchased 653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.33 per share, with a total value of $25,029.49. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,063.44. This represents a 5.30 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sarah Ann Fay acquired 1,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,998.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,545. This trade represents a 7.38 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 5,028 shares of company stock worth $198,024. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ziff Davis Trading Down 8.4 %

NASDAQ ZD opened at $35.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.56 and a 12 month high of $60.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.19.

About Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

Featured Stories

