KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Invests $536,000 in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNS. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 729 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers Stock Performance

Shares of CNS stock opened at $76.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.31. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.13 and a 52-week high of $110.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 1.55.

Cohen & Steers Increases Dividend

Cohen & Steers ( NYSE:CNS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 29.24%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is 83.50%.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

