KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Invests $546,000 in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 8,900 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas boosted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 2,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 204.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group bought a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Heartland Financial USA stock opened at $64.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.97 and a 12-month high of $70.27. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 0.98.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Heartland Financial USA in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

