KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Makes New $490,000 Investment in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 59,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LXP. Aew Capital Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 5,815,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,224,000 after buying an additional 2,445,084 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 340.6% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,213,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,867 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 113.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,555,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,629,000 after acquiring an additional 827,657 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 14.3% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,673,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,869,000 after purchasing an additional 334,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 3,103,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,200,000 after purchasing an additional 311,006 shares during the period. 93.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

LXP Industrial Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LXP opened at $8.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 64.12 and a beta of 0.89. LXP Industrial Trust has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $10.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $100.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.57 million. LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 12.40%. Equities analysts anticipate that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LXP Industrial Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. LXP Industrial Trust’s payout ratio is 415.38%.

About LXP Industrial Trust

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

