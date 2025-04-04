KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Makes New $496,000 Investment in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 53,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in CleanSpark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $338,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CleanSpark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 412,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after acquiring an additional 57,116 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of CleanSpark by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in CleanSpark in the fourth quarter worth $427,000. 43.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CleanSpark alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CLSK. Chardan Capital raised shares of CleanSpark to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on CleanSpark in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of CleanSpark from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on CleanSpark in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.57.

Insider Activity at CleanSpark

In related news, CEO Zachary Bradford sold 10,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $112,071.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,059,326 shares in the company, valued at $32,551,228.64. This trade represents a 0.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amanda Cavaleri sold 13,000 shares of CleanSpark stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total value of $103,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,289 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,103.33. This trade represents a 8.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,836 shares of company stock valued at $335,945. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

CleanSpark Price Performance

CLSK stock opened at $7.41 on Friday. CleanSpark, Inc. has a one year low of $6.59 and a one year high of $21.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 67.37 and a beta of 4.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.66.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 16.07%. On average, research analysts expect that CleanSpark, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CleanSpark

(Free Report)

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CleanSpark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanSpark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.