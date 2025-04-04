KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Makes New $497,000 Investment in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Enovis by 128.2% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enovis by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Enovis by 20.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Enovis in the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Enovis in the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enovis Trading Down 8.8 %

NYSE:ENOV opened at $33.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.41 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.16. Enovis Co. has a one year low of $33.73 and a one year high of $62.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Enovis ( NYSE:ENOV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $560.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.14 million. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 5.95%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enovis Co. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Enovis in a research report on Wednesday.

About Enovis

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

