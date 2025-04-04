KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Makes New $499,000 Investment in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Standard Motor Products by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 12,896 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Standard Motor Products by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,421 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,467 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 147.2% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,031 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products Stock Down 4.3 %

Standard Motor Products stock opened at $23.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.89. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.56 and a 1-year high of $35.92. The company has a market cap of $523.70 million, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Standard Motor Products Dividend Announcement

Standard Motor Products ( NYSE:SMP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $343.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.50 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 10.42%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Dale Burks sold 11,005 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total transaction of $299,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,592. The trade was a 16.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd.

Standard Motor Products Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement automotive parts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Vehicle Control, Temperature Control, and Engineered Solutions segments. The company provides components for the ignition, emissions, and fuel delivery systems, such as air injection and induction components, air management valves, regulators and solenoids, exhaust gas recirculation components, fuel injectors and related components, fuel valves, ignition coils, connectors and sockets, modules, pumps, relays and fuses, starting and charging system parts, and vapor and purge components.

