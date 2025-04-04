KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Makes New $512,000 Investment in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in TTM Technologies by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 670.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

TTM Technologies Stock Down 10.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ TTMI opened at $18.78 on Friday. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $30.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTM Technologies ( NASDAQ:TTMI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 2.30%. Sell-side analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TTMI. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on TTM Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Friday, March 21st.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TTMI

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TTM Technologies news, COO Philip Titterton sold 24,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $633,683.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 157,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,026,415.68. This represents a 13.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Catherine A. Gridley sold 6,000 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $157,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,206 shares in the company, valued at $3,286,657.50. This represents a 4.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,817 shares of company stock worth $1,316,006 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.