KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Makes New $528,000 Investment in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 303.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 95.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares during the period. 91.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chefs’ Warehouse Price Performance

Shares of Chefs’ Warehouse stock opened at $51.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.59 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.01. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.96 and a twelve month high of $66.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chefs’ Warehouse ( NASDAQ:CHEF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 1.46%. As a group, research analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHEF has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Chefs’ Warehouse from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Monday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chefs’ Warehouse presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.60.

Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food and center-of-the-plate products in the United States, the Middle East, and Canada. The company’s product portfolio includes specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products; and center-of-the-plate products consisting of custom cut beef, seafood, and hormone-free poultry, as well as broadline food products comprising cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour.

