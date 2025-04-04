KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Makes New $530,000 Investment in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Azenta by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 152,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,627,000 after buying an additional 56,590 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Azenta by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 99,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,960,000 after purchasing an additional 9,640 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Azenta in the fourth quarter worth about $685,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Azenta during the 4th quarter valued at about $924,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Azenta by 206.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 23,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AZTA shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Azenta from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Azenta in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Azenta to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Azenta from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.75.

Shares of Azenta stock opened at $31.30 on Friday. Azenta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.09 and a twelve month high of $63.58. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.51 and its 200 day moving average is $45.90.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Azenta had a positive return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 24.91%. Sell-side analysts expect that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

