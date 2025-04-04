KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Makes New Investment in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 47,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VIAV. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,307,974 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,887,000 after purchasing an additional 54,633 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 44.1% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 15,938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,875 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Viavi Solutions by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,334,893 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,682,000 after acquiring an additional 139,934 shares during the period. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 185.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 111,730 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 72,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Viavi Solutions by 836.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 8,323 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 7,434 shares during the last quarter. 95.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 9,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total transaction of $100,187.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,014.75. The trade was a 18.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP James L. Veler, Jr. sold 13,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total value of $149,944.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,164 shares of company stock valued at $711,422. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Trading Down 8.5 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NASDAQ VIAV opened at $10.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.40 and its 200 day moving average is $10.35. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.60 and a twelve month high of $12.91.

A number of brokerages have commented on VIAV. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Argus increased their price target on Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $10.60 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Viavi Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.72.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VIAV

About Viavi Solutions

(Free Report)

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.