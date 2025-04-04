KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Purchases New Holdings in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 49,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOLD. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 437,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 23,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $55,000.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FOLD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $8.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -44.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.69. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.72 and a 52-week high of $12.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

