KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Purchases New Holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HI. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 205,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,700,000 after buying an additional 33,117 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,084,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,391,000 after acquiring an additional 105,865 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,739,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,163,000 after acquiring an additional 19,546 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,648,000. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in Hillenbrand by 186.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 35,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 23,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

Hillenbrand Trading Down 13.1 %

NYSE:HI opened at $21.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.04. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a one year low of $21.45 and a one year high of $50.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. Hillenbrand had a negative net margin of 7.12% and a positive return on equity of 15.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hillenbrand Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is currently -28.66%.

Hillenbrand Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Further Reading

