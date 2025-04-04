KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Purchases New Position in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,500 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in First Merchants in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in First Merchants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $811,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in First Merchants by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 46,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 6,565 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in First Merchants by 185.3% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 30,338 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 19,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in First Merchants by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 48,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 7,639 shares during the period. 73.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FRME opened at $36.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.71. First Merchants Co. has a 12-month low of $30.55 and a 12-month high of $46.13.

First Merchants ( NASDAQ:FRME Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.10. First Merchants had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 18.76%. Equities analysts predict that First Merchants Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.94%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FRME shares. Hovde Group raised shares of First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James lowered their price target on First Merchants from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on First Merchants from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of First Merchants in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Merchants presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.20.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company offers a range of financial services, including time, savings, and demand deposits; and consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans.

