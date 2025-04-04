KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Purchases New Position in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 81,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS owned about 0.11% of SIGA Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SIGA Technologies in the third quarter worth about $120,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in SIGA Technologies by 5.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 507,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 24,101 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP increased its position in SIGA Technologies by 195.9% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 41,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 27,766 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies in the third quarter valued at $757,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. 55.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIGA opened at $5.22 on Friday. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.14 and a 12 month high of $12.83. The company has a market capitalization of $372.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.79 and its 200 day moving average is $6.40.

SIGA Technologies ( NASDAQ:SIGA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a return on equity of 49.06% and a net margin of 49.33%. The business had revenue of $81.40 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SIGA Technologies, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

