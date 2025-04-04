KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Purchases Shares of 35,460 Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 35,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,783,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986,468 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Crescent Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,981,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,354,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,741,000 after buying an additional 1,164,306 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 919.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 49,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 45,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Crescent Energy by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,984,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,998,000 after acquiring an additional 398,555 shares during the period. 52.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael Duginski bought 20,000 shares of Crescent Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.57 per share, with a total value of $211,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 259,607 shares in the company, valued at $2,744,045.99. The trade was a 8.35 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Energy Aggregator Independence sold 2,948,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total value of $29,221,844.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 24,932 shares of company stock valued at $263,219 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Energy Stock Performance

Crescent Energy Dividend Announcement

NYSE CRGY opened at $9.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 2.18. Crescent Energy has a 1-year low of $9.21 and a 1-year high of $16.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. Crescent Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -69.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Crescent Energy from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Citigroup cut shares of Crescent Energy to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Williams Trading set a $16.00 target price on Crescent Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Crescent Energy in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on Crescent Energy in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.09.

Crescent Energy Company Profile

Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers.

