KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Takes $465,000 Position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 10.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 31,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 10,491 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in IPG Photonics during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,181,000. Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 55.6% during the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 36,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 12,993 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 515.8% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 29,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 25,071 shares in the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPGP opened at $55.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.88. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1 year low of $54.95 and a 1 year high of $92.21.

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.05). IPG Photonics had a negative net margin of 18.58% and a positive return on equity of 2.98%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IPGP. CL King raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on IPG Photonics from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on IPG Photonics from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.40.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

