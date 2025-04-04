KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Takes $475,000 Position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 39,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SHO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,775,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,558 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 11.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,120,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,566,000 after purchasing an additional 116,058 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 114.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,247,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,169,000 after purchasing an additional 109,327 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $519,000. 99.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

Sunstone Hotel Investors Stock Down 8.7 %

SHO opened at $8.63 on Friday. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.58 and a fifty-two week high of $12.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.85.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Dividend Announcement

Sunstone Hotel Investors ( NYSE:SHO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $214.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.17 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 257.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SHO shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.57.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.