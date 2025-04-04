KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Takes $504,000 Position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2,707.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 357.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:APLS opened at $22.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 4.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.42 and its 200 day moving average is $29.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 0.85. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.70 and a fifty-two week high of $58.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.08. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 34.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.11%. The business had revenue of $212.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.73) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Wedbush reduced their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.59.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Caroline Baumal sold 2,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total value of $95,208.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,878,483.60. This represents a 4.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO James George Chopas sold 1,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total transaction of $33,351.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,138 shares in the company, valued at $1,464,839.34. This represents a 2.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,054 shares of company stock valued at $1,952,719 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.