KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Takes $547,000 Position in Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enova International during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Longboard Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Enova International in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Enova International by 205.4% during the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 3,552 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Enova International by 672.9% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Enova International during the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. 89.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enova International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Enova International

In related news, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 25,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $2,997,894.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,157,107.50. This represents a 14.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Fisher sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.75, for a total value of $508,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,431,690.25. This trade represents a 1.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,188 shares of company stock worth $3,559,693. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Enova International from $108.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Enova International from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Enova International from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Enova International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enova International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.86.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Enova International

Enova International Trading Down 11.1 %

ENVA opened at $92.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 9.52, a quick ratio of 15.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Enova International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.46 and a 12 month high of $117.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.89.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.08. Enova International had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 7.88%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enova International, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Enova International

(Free Report)

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.