KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Takes Position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Banner by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 823,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,073,000 after purchasing an additional 11,808 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Banner by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,379,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,111,000 after buying an additional 49,457 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Banner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Banner by 10,213.3% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 634,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,371,000 after buying an additional 628,426 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Banner by 7.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 409,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,413,000 after acquiring an additional 29,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on BANR. DA Davidson upped their price target on Banner from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Banner in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banner has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.20.

Banner Price Performance

BANR stock opened at $58.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.18. Banner Co. has a twelve month low of $42.00 and a twelve month high of $78.05.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.11. Banner had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 10.03%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Banner Co. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

Banner Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.34%.

About Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

