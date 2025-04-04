KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Takes Position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 12,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRCY. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 245,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,512 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mercury Systems by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,060,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,526,000 after purchasing an additional 294,747 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 297,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,479,000 after buying an additional 77,254 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mercury Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,601,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Mercury Systems by 46.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MRCY shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Mercury Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Truist Financial upgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.86.

Mercury Systems Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $44.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.44 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.48 and a 1-year high of $52.25.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Mercury Systems had a negative net margin of 10.23% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mercury Systems

In related news, CAO Douglas Munro sold 595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $26,251.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,916.64. This represents a 3.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stuart Kupinsky sold 2,377 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $104,873.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,236.08. This trade represents a 3.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,314 shares of company stock worth $234,454. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Mercury Systems

(Free Report)

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.