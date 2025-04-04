Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its stake in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,315,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,306 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Liberty Energy worth $344,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRT. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 82,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Energy by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Liberty Energy by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 54,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 237.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Energy Stock Down 18.3 %

Shares of NYSE LBRT opened at $13.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.18. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.98 and a 12-month high of $24.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.06). Liberty Energy had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 14.28%. Equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on LBRT. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Liberty Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Liberty Energy in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Liberty Energy from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Liberty Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.90.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Energy

In related news, CFO Michael Stock sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total value of $179,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 717,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,868,218.48. This represents a 1.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

