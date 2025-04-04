LPL Financial LLC Acquires 12,338 Shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,338 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF were worth $10,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. O Connor Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 200,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period.

Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF stock opened at $41.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.95. The stock has a market cap of $255.56 million, a P/E ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.03. Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF has a twelve month low of $39.31 and a twelve month high of $46.48.

The Timothy Plan US Large\u002FMid Cap Core ETF (TPLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US large-cap stocks screened for Christian values. TPLC was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

