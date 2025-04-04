LPL Financial LLC Acquires 2,674 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $10,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCI. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Service Co. International by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 40,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Service Co. International news, Director Tony Coelho sold 6,500 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total transaction of $515,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,712,674.96. The trade was a 12.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total transaction of $4,228,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 982,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,066,078.48. This represents a 4.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Service Co. International from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Service Co. International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.50.

Shares of NYSE SCI opened at $81.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.81. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $67.19 and a 52 week high of $89.37.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.06. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 12.39%. Analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.06%.

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

