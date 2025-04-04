LPL Financial LLC Acquires 40,004 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 204,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,004 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.07% of Dynatrace worth $10,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 271.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Dynatrace by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 173.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO James M. Benson sold 34,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.05, for a total value of $2,132,598.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 339,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,696,194.20. The trade was a 9.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total transaction of $2,456,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,700,171.28. The trade was a 6.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,432 shares of company stock worth $7,159,599 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $45.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.05. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.42 and a 52-week high of $63.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.31.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird set a $65.00 target price on Dynatrace in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Dynatrace from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.35.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

