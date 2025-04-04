LPL Financial LLC Acquires 7,162 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,565 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,162 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Manhattan Associates worth $10,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MANH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 213.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,009,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,169,000 after purchasing an additional 687,933 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 275.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 486,750 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,539,000 after buying an additional 357,172 shares during the period. Swedbank AB increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 1,840.3% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 369,019 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,724,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 968.0% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 232,719 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,890,000 after acquiring an additional 210,929 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter worth about $49,416,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Manhattan Associates
In related news, CFO Dennis B. Story sold 2,788 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.83, for a total transaction of $476,274.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,298,758.29. The trade was a 2.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Manhattan Associates Price Performance
Shares of MANH stock opened at $161.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 46.09 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.18. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.93 and a 1 year high of $312.60.
Manhattan Associates Profile
Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.
