LPL Financial LLC Acquires 81,068 Shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (NYSEARCA:ARGT)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (NYSEARCA:ARGT – Free Report) by 167.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 129,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,068 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF were worth $10,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARGT. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $770,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 50,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd grew its stake in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF by 31.6% in the third quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF in the third quarter worth about $747,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF by 107.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 10,125 shares during the period.

Global X MSCI Argentina ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:ARGT opened at $79.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.29. Global X MSCI Argentina ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.09 and a fifty-two week high of $91.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $936.24 million, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.18.

About Global X MSCI Argentina ETF

The Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (ARGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Argentina 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks a narrow index of companies with Argentine economic linkages that are selected and weighted by market cap. ARGT was launched on Mar 2, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

