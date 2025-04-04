LPL Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP – Free Report) by 41.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,300 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 2.80% of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF worth $11,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 338.2% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $261,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $351,000. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 13,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter.

Get Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF alerts:

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF stock opened at $38.71 on Friday. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $38.03 and a 1 year high of $39.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.76 and its 200-day moving average is $38.91.

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Increases Dividend

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a $0.1077 dividend. This is a positive change from Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th.

(Free Report)

The Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (HMOP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively-managed to provide current income and long-term total return from a broad portfolio of municipal bonds. HMOP was launched on Dec 13, 2017 and is managed by Hartford.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.