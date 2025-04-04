LPL Financial LLC Boosts Position in Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) by 229.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 65,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,844 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Reddit were worth $10,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Reddit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $494,861,000. Brooklyn FI LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reddit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $303,082,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Reddit by 1,519.4% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,650,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,450 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Reddit by 16,582.9% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 965,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,818,000 after purchasing an additional 959,816 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Reddit by 176.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 824,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,355,000 after purchasing an additional 525,619 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RDDT. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Reddit from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Reddit to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Reddit in a report on Friday, March 28th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Reddit in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Roth Capital cut Reddit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

Insider Activity at Reddit

In other news, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.79, for a total value of $2,419,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 614,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,161,139.26. This trade represents a 2.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer L. Wong sold 33,334 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total value of $5,797,782.62. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,504,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,642,377.21. The trade was a 2.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 603,794 shares of company stock worth $89,386,704.

Reddit Trading Down 11.6 %

Shares of RDDT opened at $96.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.51 billion and a PE ratio of -12.52. Reddit, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.35 and a 1-year high of $230.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.00.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.12. Reddit had a negative return on equity of 24.71% and a negative net margin of 37.25%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Reddit, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reddit Company Profile

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

