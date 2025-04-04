LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:LQDI)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:LQDI – Free Report) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 413,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,843 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.24% of iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF worth $10,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 1,149.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 116,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after buying an additional 106,739 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 44,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 24,080 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 80,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 9,847 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 84,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 8,645 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of LQDI opened at $26.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.11. iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $25.25 and a 1 year high of $27.00.

The iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds the iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD), which targets investment-grade corporate bond, while using swaps to hedge inflation risk.

