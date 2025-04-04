LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 285,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,573 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $10,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Old Republic International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 18,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Old Republic International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Old Republic International by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 23,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Old Republic International by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berry Wealth Group LP grew its holdings in Old Republic International by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP now owns 6,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Insider Activity at Old Republic International

In other news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 9,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $333,983.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,556 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,760.60. This trade represents a 21.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas Dare sold 27,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $1,002,180.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,699,294. The trade was a 37.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,039 shares of company stock worth $1,580,733 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Old Republic International Stock Performance

ORI stock opened at $39.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.62. Old Republic International Co. has a 1 year low of $28.59 and a 1 year high of $39.84.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.19. Old Republic International had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 20.32%. On average, research analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. This is a positive change from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is 44.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on ORI. StockNews.com downgraded Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Old Republic International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Old Republic International

About Old Republic International

(Free Report)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.