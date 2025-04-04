LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:NBOS)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:NBOS – Free Report) by 122.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 432,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 238,584 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF were worth $11,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NBOS. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 473,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,477,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $5,774,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,108,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,991,000. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,230,000.
Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF Trading Down 3.6 %
Shares of NYSEARCA NBOS opened at $24.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.41. Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $24.68 and a 12-month high of $27.22.
Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend
Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF Company Profile
The Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF (NBOS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that utilizes a cash-secured put writing strategy on US indices. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation and income. NBOS was launched on Sep 16, 2016 and is issued by Neuberger Berman.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF
- What is a support level?
- Shares of RH Down Nearly 40%: Where Investors Can Turn To Now
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Tariffs, Spin-Out, and R2 Updates Are Positive Signs for Rivian
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- Cathie Wood Loads Up on Baidu—Is It the Right Time to Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:NBOS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.