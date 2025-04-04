LPL Financial LLC Buys 10,122 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 99,721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,122 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.05% of Zimmer Biomet worth $10,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1,090.0% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 238 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 146.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 479 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

NYSE ZBH opened at $112.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.91. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.69 and a 52-week high of $130.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.38 and a 200-day moving average of $107.21.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 21.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ZBH shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price (down previously from $118.00) on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.15.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 1,443 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total value of $150,649.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,379.20. The trade was a 14.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

