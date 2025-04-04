LPL Financial LLC Buys 12,048 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,053 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,048 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $10,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Allegion by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,716,756 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $616,503,000 after acquiring an additional 488,390 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,045,966 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $589,659,000 after purchasing an additional 49,929 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,436,127 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $449,033,000 after purchasing an additional 257,175 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allegion by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,111,414 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $306,699,000 after purchasing an additional 8,023 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Allegion by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,674,644 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $244,063,000 after purchasing an additional 823,874 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALLE. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Allegion from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Allegion from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Allegion from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.67.

In other news, Director Gregg C. Sengstack purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $125.24 per share, with a total value of $1,001,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,920. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nickolas A. Musial sold 403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $50,254.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,008.40. This represents a 7.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,224 shares of company stock worth $406,636. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ALLE opened at $127.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.01. Allegion plc has a 1-year low of $113.27 and a 1-year high of $156.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $945.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.91 million. Allegion had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 45.12%. On average, research analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.91%.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

