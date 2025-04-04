LPL Financial LLC Buys 4,772 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 106,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,772 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $11,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 337.0% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $117.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.41 and a 200 day moving average of $102.80. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.83 and a 52 week high of $120.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $667.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OLLI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.08.

View Our Latest Research Report on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Insider Transactions at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

In other news, Chairman John W. Swygert sold 6,526 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.87, for a total transaction of $703,959.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 53,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,763,709.84. The trade was a 10.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Der Valk Eric Van sold 1,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.85, for a total value of $127,810.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,232.80. The trade was a 14.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,254 shares of company stock worth $3,812,800. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.