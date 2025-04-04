LPL Financial LLC Buys 8,675 Shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 37.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,675 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $11,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Everest Group during the third quarter valued at $120,564,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,290,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Everest Group by 7,580.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 92,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,686,000 after acquiring an additional 91,726 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 642,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,994,000 after purchasing an additional 61,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Everest Group by 133.2% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 63,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,092,000 after purchasing an additional 36,384 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Everest Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Everest Group

In other Everest Group news, Director Geraldine Losquadro sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.63, for a total value of $540,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,428,175.77. This represents a 10.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Everest Group Price Performance

Shares of Everest Group stock opened at $361.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.61. Everest Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $327.37 and a one year high of $407.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $351.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $366.12.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported ($18.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.64 by ($30.03). Everest Group had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 9.04%. Analysts forecast that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 EPS for the current year.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Everest Group’s payout ratio is presently 25.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on EG shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Everest Group from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut Everest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $453.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on Everest Group from $461.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $340.00 price objective (down from $425.00) on shares of Everest Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Everest Group from $420.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $416.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Everest Group

Everest Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.