LPL Financial LLC Grows Stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FELV)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FELV – Free Report) by 32.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 339,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,862 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.53% of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF worth $10,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF by 6,270.0% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389 shares during the period. Bestgate Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $331,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF by 93.0% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 49,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 23,879 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF by 4,634.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $445,000.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

FELV stock opened at $29.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.31. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.56 and a fifty-two week high of $32.93.

About Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF

The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF (FELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-cap value stocks belonging to a broad US equity value index. The fund aims for growth of capital FELV was launched on Apr 19, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

