LPL Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) by 33.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 908,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 227,804 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $10,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Rocket Companies by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. now owns 13,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RKT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised shares of Rocket Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $10.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rocket Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.08.

Rocket Companies Price Performance

RKT opened at $13.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.47, a current ratio of 15.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.26. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.06 and a fifty-two week high of $21.38. The firm has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.36 and a beta of 2.39.

Rocket Companies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. Rocket Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 801.25%.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Further Reading

