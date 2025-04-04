LPL Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 121.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 361,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 198,012 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $10,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDA. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 101.1% during the fourth quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 101.1% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capasso Planning Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period.

Shares of FNDA opened at $25.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.86. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $25.93 and a 1 year high of $32.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

