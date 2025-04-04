LPL Financial LLC Has $10.47 Million Stock Holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 230,589 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 39,882 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $10,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Relx in the 4th quarter valued at $44,516,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Relx during the 4th quarter worth $9,920,000. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Relx during the 4th quarter worth $6,296,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Relx in the third quarter valued at about $6,366,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Relx by 14.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 826,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,225,000 after acquiring an additional 104,999 shares during the last quarter. 15.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RELX has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Relx in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of Relx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Relx in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Relx Price Performance

Relx stock opened at $51.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.91. Relx Plc has a 12 month low of $40.25 and a 12 month high of $51.99.

Relx Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.5586 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This is an increase from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.23. This represents a yield of 1.6%. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.68%.

About Relx

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

