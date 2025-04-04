LPL Financial LLC Has $10.49 Million Stock Position in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,567 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Knife River were worth $10,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Knife River during the 4th quarter worth about $1,146,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Knife River by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after acquiring an additional 6,973 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Knife River by 1,200.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 887,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,224,000 after acquiring an additional 819,439 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Knife River during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in Knife River during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Knife River alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

KNF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Knife River from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Knife River in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Knife River in a report on Monday, March 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.40.

Knife River Stock Down 4.4 %

NYSE KNF opened at $91.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.67. Knife River Co. has a 52 week low of $66.13 and a 52 week high of $108.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.19 and a 200-day moving average of $97.05.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Knife River had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $657.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.80 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Knife River Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Knife River Profile

(Free Report)

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Knife River Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knife River and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.